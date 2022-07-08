UPDATED: Japan ex-PM Abe dies after being shot while making a speech

Reading Time: 7 minutes

NARA, Japan, July 8 (Reuters) – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable.

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooting in the city of Nara. Police arrested a 41-year-old man and said the weapon was a homemade gun.

“I am simply speechless over the news of Abe’s death,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Abe’s protege, told reporters.

Earlier, as Abe still lay in hospital where doctors tried to revive him, Kishida struggled to keep his emotions in check.

“This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections – the very foundation of our democracy – and is absolutely unforgivable,” he said.

Abe had been making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out. Security officials were then seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers.

Around 11:30 am on the 8th, Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was giving a speech on the street, was shot with a shotgun in front of Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City.



There was a loud bang and then smoke,” businessman Makoto Ichikawa, who was at the scene, told Reuters. “The first shot, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him.”

Kyodo news service published a photograph of Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowded around him, one administering heart massage.

Abe was taken to hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest and showing no vital signs. He was declared dead at 5:03 p.m. (0803 GMT), having bled to death from deep wounds to the heart and the right side of his neck.

He had received more than 100 units of blood in transfusions over four hours, Hidetada Fukushima, the professor in charge of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University Hospital, told a televised news conference.

Police said the gunman had admitted to shooting Abe with a handmade firearm he had fashioned out of metal and wood.

Media reported his name as Tetsuya Yamagami. Police said he was a Nara resident who worked at Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Forces for three years but now appeared to be unemployed. They were investigating whether he had acted alone.

Investigators found “several” other handmade guns at his one-room flat in Nara city, police added.

The suspect said he bore a grudge against a “specific organisation” and believed Abe was part of it, and that his grudge was not about politics, the police said, adding it was not clear if the unnamed organisation actually existed.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) steps up to podium to speak to voters in support of his party's candidate during an Upper House election campaign outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station of Kintetsu Railway in Nara, western Japan, 08 July 2022, just before he was shot. The suspect Tetsuya Yamagami (2-R), 41, who was arrested by police, is standing behind of Abe as Abe starts to speak.

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaks during an Upper House election campaign act for a party candidate outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station of Kintetsu Railway in Nara, western Japan, 08 July 2022 just before he was shot and gravely injured, according to local emergency authorities. The alleged shooter was taken into custody.

Kishida, who won the premiership with Abe’s backing, said the LDP would continue election campaigning on Saturday to demonstrate its resolve to “never give in to violence”, and to defend a “free and fair election at all cost”.

“I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him… He was a champion of the alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people.”

Second video shows the attempted assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe



