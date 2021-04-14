Japan has world’s most powerful passport in post-pandemic world

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Japan has the world’s most powerful passport, the latest rankings have revealed.

As vaccine rollouts increase the likelihood of international travel resuming, the Henley Passport Index specifically looked at travel in a post-pandemic world, comparing the number of destinations passport holders of different nationalities can access visa-free.

“Without taking temporary and constantly evolving Covid-19 travel restrictions into account”, Japan was found to offer passport holders theoretical access to a record 193 destinations around the world without needing a visa (or able to obtain one on arrival).

Singapore held onto second place, with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 192, while Germany and South Korea again shared joint third place, each with a score of 191.

The UK and US, both of which continue to drop further down the rankings since they jointly held the top spot in 2014, currently share joint-seventh place, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 187.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata), alongside ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.

Top 10 most powerful passports

1. Japan (193)

2. Singapore (192)

3. South Korea (191)

3. Germany (191)

4. Italy (190)

4. Finland (190)

4. Spain (190)

4. Luxembourg (190)

5. Denmark (189)

5. Austria (189)

6. Sweden (188)

6. France (188)

6. Portugal (188)

6. Netherlands (188)

6. Ireland (188)

7. Switzerland (187)

7. United States (187)

7. United Kingdom (187)

7. Belgium (187)

7. New Zealand (187)

8. Norway (186)

8. Greece (186)

8. Malta (186)

8. Czech Republic (186)

9. Canada (185)

9. Australia (185)

10. Slovakia (183)

10. Lithuania (183)

10. Hungary (183)

10. Poland (183)

