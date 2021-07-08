Japan PM Suga declares state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga formally declared on Thursday a state of emergency in Tokyo, putting restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus infections in place through August 22.

Japan has not suffered the kind of explosive COVID-19 outbreaks seen in many other countries but has had more than 810,000 cases and 14,900 deaths.

A slow vaccine rollout has meant only a quarter of the population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The imposition of a new state of emergency in Tokyo would come as the capital announced 896 new daily infections on Thursday, near highs last seen in mid-May.

Photo: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga . EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL