Japan reports 3rd case of Omicron variant in traveller who had been in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) – A man in his 30s who had been in Italy has tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the third case to be found in Japan, the top government spokesman said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno provided no further details, not saying which country the traveller was coming from or giving his nationality.

Photo – A man wearing a protective face mask walks before a board at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON