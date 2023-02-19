Japan, U.S. likely to hold military drill as early as Sunday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) – Japan and the United State are likely to conduct a joint military air exercise as early as Sunday afternoon in response to North Korea firing an intercontinental ballistic missile the day before, Fuji News Network reported.

Japanese fighters and U.S. bombers are expected to participate in the exercise around Japan, with timing dependant on the weather, the network said, citing multiple sources it did not name.

A stock photo of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 302nd Tactical Fighter Squadron fly alongside a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during 5th generation fighter training near Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

