Japan’s ANA likely to suffer $5 bln net loss this year

Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings is expected to suffer a net loss of around 530 billion yen ($5 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March after the COVID-19 pandemic battered demand for travel, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.
However, ANA Holdings said on Wednesday this fiscal year’s earnings forecast was yet to be decided, responding to media reports.
Japan’s biggest airline, ANA, has turned to billions of dollars in loans and a government tourism campaign to weather the slump in air travel and could take advantage of accounting rules to avoid aircraft writedowns.
Kyodo also reported that ANA plans to cut its fleet of wide-body aircraft by half as part of its restructuring plans expected to be disclosed later this month.
($1 = 105.3900 yen)
21st October 2020
21st October 2020
EU trade negotiators will return to London later this week to restart Brexit trade talks, after both sides promised to work on closing the gap between them.
Developing story
21st October 2020
Some 476,000 infants across the world died from the adverse effects of exposure to air pollution in 2019, a new global study has found.
The State of Global Air study released Wednesday said nearly two-thirds of those deaths were related to the burning of poor-quality fuels for cooking.
Some 236,000 new-born infants are estimated to have died of air-pollution related cau...
21st October 2020
Royal Mail on Wednesday launched a new parcel pick-up service across Britain, enabling its postal workers to collect and deliver items on their daily rounds as it tries to capitalize on the pandemic-driven boost to online shopping.
Under Chairman Keith Williams, the former postal monopoly has been pushing through changes to transform itself into a parcel-led business to shore up its long-term ...
21st October 2020
Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected 18% jump in third-quarter core profit to 353 million euros ($418.16 million), as sales recovered from the deep fall due to the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.
Total revenues inched up 1% to 2.28 billion euros, stripped from currency fluctuations, showing a significant improval from previous months in ...
21st October 2020
Sweden's government will run a budget deficit of 256 billion crowns ($29.34 billion) this year, the Debt Office said on Wednesday, smaller than previously expected as the costs of measures to fight the pandemic have proven lower than initially feared.
"The virus outbreak has had a major impact on the Swedish economy and state finances, but the development in recent months indicates it is less ...
21st October 2020
The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, continued in court on Wednesday.
It was a relatively short, but tense, sitting.
Source Times of Malta
Updated 1709
21st October 2020
The Police have arrested the driver suspected of carrying out a hit and run in Gzira yesterday afternoon.
In the accident, the victim, a 47-year-old woman, sustained grievous injuries after she was hit and was dragged by the vehicle which then kept on going.
Source TVM
Updated 1711
21st October 2020
Bishop Mario Grech, who is now the new Secretary-General of the Synod of Bishops, said he is quite critical of the attitude of many Catholics during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bishop Grech was interviewed by La Civilta Cattolica published, earlier this month, where he explained how the Church must learn the lessons of isolation by challenging its “pastoral models” and reh...
21st October 2020
Midwives have been recalled from the contact tracing team, nurses’ union head Paul Pace announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier this week MaltaToday reported that Parentcraft, a service that helps expectant parents, as well as new parents deal with pregnancy, birth and new-borns has been suspended until further notice, after staff were redeployed to contact tracing centres.
Source MaltaTo...
