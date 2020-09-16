Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Corporate Dispatch, France

Japan’s Bridgestone to close tyre factory in France due to low demand

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japan’s Bridgestone announced that it will begin talks to close its tyre factory in France due to low demand and high competition.

The factory in Béthune employs 863 people and has a production capacity of about 17,000 tyres a day, Bridgestone said in a statement on Wednesday.

In operation since 1961, Bridgestone plans to start talks about closing the factory due to a drop in demand for low profile tyres, which the Béthune factory mainly produces.

The statement did not provide an estimate on the financial impact of the closure.
%d bloggers like this: