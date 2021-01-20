Joe Biden inauguration 2021: The schedule

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Joe Biden will today be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony scaled back due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The ceremony will also signal the end of Donald Trump’s turbulent single term which has ended with the outgoing president being impeached for a second time.

When is the inauguration?

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on January 20.

The only required feature is that the president-elect recite the presidential oath of office.

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Once he utters these words, Mr Biden will then take his place as the 46th president and the inauguration will be complete.

A Secret Service officer (C) is seen on the roof of the White House on the day before US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, DC, USA. Police and security officials in the city continue to be on high alert for violent threats following the insurrection at the US Capitol on 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kamala Harris will become vice-president once she takes the oath of office, which usually happens just before the president.

The ceremony itself will get underway at 11am ET (4pm GMT).

A virtual ball hosted by Tom Hanks, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake will take place following the ceremony at 8.30pm ET (1.30am GMT).

US flags are seen on the National Mall near the US Capitol ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, in Washington, DC, USA. Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Where will the ceremony take place?

In line with the tradition the president and vice president will be sworn in in front of the Capitol Building, the site of a deadly riot on January 6.

Grandstands for members of the public were taken down following the riot.

The traditional inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue will be replaced with a virtual “Parade Across America”.

Members of the United States military arrive ahead of a rehearsal for the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden in US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

How can I watch the ceremony?

All main American news channels will provide coverage of the ceremony from 4pm. The ceremony will be available to stream online via CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS News, and Fox News. The BBC News channel and Sky News’ will cover the event live starting from 4pm.

A public art display ‘Field of Flags’, made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration, stretches across the National Mall in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA. Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th US President on 20 January. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Will Donald Trump be there?

President Trump announced he won’t be attending president-elect Biden’s inauguration and, if he follows through, will become the first president in more than a century to steer clear of his successor’s scheduled initiation.

The last president to boycott his successor’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Richard Nixon had already resigned and left the White House before his successor Gerald Ford’s inauguration in 1974.

According to reports, Trump has no plans to deliver a farewell address, to hold one final press conference, or any public events of any kind on his calendar – with the exception of a trip to view the US-Mexico border wall on 19 January.

The White House is seen from the Washington Monument as the country awaits the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in Washington, DC, USA. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on 20 January. EPA-EFE/Joe Raedle / POOL

SCHEDULE

10am ET (3pm GMT)

Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

“Our White House” will mark the first-ever curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies, ending at 12.30pm.

Keke Palmer will host the stream which will include a special message from Dr Jill Biden, historical commentary, a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon, and a number of other special features.

12pm ET (5pm GMT)

Inaugural Ceremony

President-elect Mr Biden and Vice President-elect Ms Harris will be expected to take the oath of office at around 12pm ET (5pm GMT) at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Official timings have yet to be released.

Mr Biden will then deliver an inaugural address to set out his vision for his term as president. Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will provide a musical performance.

Pass in Review – timing not yet disclosed

The Pass in Review will take place on the East front with members of the military as part of a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new president.

Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony – timing not yet disclosed

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honouring members of the military who have given their lives in the name of service.

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton will join the newly inaugurated president and vice president for the ceremony.

3.15pm ET (8.15pm GMT)

Virtual Parade Across America

Mr Biden will receive a Presidential Escort to the White House in a historical journey to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings.

Following the escort, the PIC has announced a virtual parade across America that will be televised.

The University of Delaware Drumline and the Howard University Drumline will help escort Mr Biden and Ms Harris to the White House and start the parade with a live performance.

Tony Goldwyn will host the virtual parade, which will see performances and appearances from Jon Stewart, New Radicals, Andra Day, Kaitlyn Saunders, Nathan Chen, Allyson Felix, Katie Ledecky, and Nathan Apodaca alongside heroes in communities across the country.

8.30pm ET (1.30am GMT)

Celebrating America television special

A 90-minute prime-time program special titled “Celebrating America” will be hosted by Tom Hanks from 8.30pm to 10.30pm on the evening following the inauguration.

The programme will feature remarks from Mr Biden and Ms Harris, performances, and footage of American heroes working to fight crises across the country.

Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and MLB general manager Kim Ng will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances.

Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi and Lin-Manuel Miranda are scheduled to perform.

Main Photo: Barricades along Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House in Lafayette Park as preparations continue for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

