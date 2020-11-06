Joe Biden takes the lead in Georgia

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in the battleground state of Georgia by 917 votes, CNN reported on Friday, as the tallying of votes continues in the state.
Biden is locked in a tight election race with President Donald Trump in which no candidate currently has enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.
Trump cannot afford to lose Georgia’s 16 electoral votes if he is to keep alive his hopes of a second term.
Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.
6th November 2020
Denmark's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, has found mink-related versions of coronavirus in 214 people since June, according to a report on its website updated on Nov. 5.
One strain of the mutated coronavirus, which h...
6th November 2020
The Times of Malta looks at the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit's fine to Lombard Bank. The €340,058 fine comes after the bank breached five anti-money laundering provisions. It says Malta's financial services providers and anti-financial crime...
6th November 2020
France is putting part of the country on high alert for bird flu after cases of the disease were reported in western Europe since last month, the government announced on Thursday.
Around half of France's administrative departments will be classed...
6th November 2020
Toyota Motor Corp will more than double its full-year operating profit forecast when it reports second quarter earnings on Friday as vehicle sales rebound in China and the United States, the Mainichi daily reported.
Japan's top automaker is likel...
6th November 2020
6th November 2020
Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against a burgeoning coronavirus.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on ...
6th November 2020
A bipartisan majority of Americans do not accept President Donald Trump's premature victory declaration in the U.S. presidential election and most are willing to wait for all votes to be counted before deciding who won, according to a Reuters/...
6th November 2020
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's centre-left government has increased its parliamentary majority after the results of postal and other special circumstance votes bolstered her already decisive Oct. 17 election victory.
Ardern's Labour ...
6th November 2020
Updated 1050 - Health organisations push for re-introduction of further restrictive measures
Thirteen professional medical associations have proposed the reintroduction of further restrictive measures to fight COVID-19.
In a statement this mor...
6th November 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to the White House hours after Trump falsely claimed the election was being "sto...
