John Dalli pleads not guilty to bribery charges / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 10 February 2022

Morning Briefing

Dalli pleads not guilty to bribery charges

Former Minister and European Commissioner John Dalli pleaded not guilty on Wednesday when he was accused in court of trading in influence and attempted bribery over an alleged €60 million bribe by his former aide to help influence EU tobacco legislation in 2012. The case had led to Dalli’s resignation from the commission. The sitting against the 72-year-old was mostly taken by testimony of Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’ who was directly involved in the investigations that first kicked off in October 2012. Gafa’ told the court that a report by the EU anti-fraud agency OLAF had concluded that there was no conclusive evidence about Dalli’s involvement both as instigator or mastermind, but circumstantial evidence appeared to indicate that he may have been aware of what his aide, Silvio Zammit was up to. Dalli has always rejected the accusations, saying that Zammit was just one of some 300 canvassers. [Times of Malta]

Cyberbulling bill makes it through second reading

New legislation tackling cyberbullying and cyberstalking through their introduction in the Criminal Code were approved at parliament’s second reading stage on Wednesday. The Bill, tabled by the minister for justice Edward Zammit Lewis, looks to provide abuse victims on digital platforms with legal protection.

Zammit Lewis said the Bill highlights government intentions of taking the issue “very seriously”: “Although everyone has the right to express themselves online, any type of bullying through a digital platform can have a devastating impact on individuals. Therefore, it is of crucial importance that it is properly regulated as this is something that happens on a daily basis,” Zammit Lewis said. Opposition MP Therese Comodini Cachia mentioned cases where government MPs “bullied” individuals and journalists on the internet, because of their different political leanings. (Maltatoday.com.mt)

I was just an observer – Mizzi on Powerstation deal

The Public Accounts Committee produced another shouting match with Konrad Mizzi and the PN MPs exchanging hard-hitting statements at another sitting intended to discuss a report drawn up by the National Audit Office about the awarding of the tender of Malta’s gas-fired power station to Electrogas. Konrad Mizzi sensationally claimed that he was just an observer, despite minute proving that hhe spoke during those meetings. “My job was to serve as an interface with the government. I would take in information and report back.” [The Malta Independent]

Covid-19 Update: Recoveries increased to 304 on Wednesday, with new cases standing at 172, leaving an active case tally of 2097. During the last 24 hours, a 92-year-old woman passed away, the 572nd fatality of the pandemic. Hospitalised cases have also gone down (79), four of whom in ITU.