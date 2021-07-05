John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 homes for rental

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Department store John Lewis has announced plans to build 10,000 rental homes over the next few years to help address the national housing crisis.

Around 7,000 of the homes would be built on sites in John Lewis’s existing portfolio, while the remainder will be on new sites.

The high street stalwart has said it wants to have a strong social purpose in the future, and wants to play its part in addressing the national housing crisis.

Its first properties will range from studio flats to houses, it said.

It is understood no existing stores will be demolished to make space for the new venture.

Photo: A photograph showing John Lewis outlet in Central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

