John Travolta dealt another tragic blow after death of nephew

Hollywood actor John Travolta has been forced to endure another family tragedy, after it was revealed his nephew Sam Travolta Jr has died, aged 57.

The 57-year-old reportedly died on September 23 at his home in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin – however, his death has only just been confirmed.

Sam Travolta Jr was the son of John’s older brother Sam.

Sam had previously opened up about being close to his uncle.

The tragic news is another brutal blow for the Hollywood actor, who is still grieving over the death of his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July.

The American actress had been battling breast cancer for the last two years.

