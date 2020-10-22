Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
John Travolta dealt another tragic blow after death of nephew

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hollywood actor John Travolta has been forced to endure another family tragedy, after it was revealed his nephew Sam Travolta Jr has died, aged 57.

The 57-year-old reportedly died on September 23 at his home in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin – however, his death has only just been confirmed.

Sam Travolta Jr was the son of John’s older brother Sam.

Sam had previously opened up about being close to his uncle.

The tragic news is another brutal blow for the Hollywood actor, who is still grieving over the death of his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July.

The American actress had been battling breast cancer for the last two years.

Read more via TGCOM
