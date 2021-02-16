Johnson & Johnson submits vaccine for EMA’s approval for use in Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anadolu – Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday applied for conditional marketing authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

“EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) will assess the vaccine, known as COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, under an accelerated timetable,” the statement said.

The EMA noted that the decision could be announced in mid-March at the meeting of its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use if the vaccine is proven to be safe and effective.

“This is the fourth CMA [conditional market authorization] application for a COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the current pandemic. It comes after EMA’s evaluation of vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. These vaccines are now authorised in the EU and are among the tools Member States are using to combat COVID-19,” said the EMA.

The European Commission should give the final authorization for marketing after the EMA gives its opinion on the vaccine.

The EU, which has a population of 450 million, signed advanced purchase agreements with six firms – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CureVac, Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline – for about 2.3 billion vaccine doses.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...