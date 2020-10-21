Johnson to impose tougher covid-19 restrictions on Greater Manchester

Reading Time: < 1 minute
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would impose tougher lockdown restrictions on the Greater Manchester region in northern England despite failing to reach a deal on funding support with local leaders.
“This evening, informed by the data we have just seen, I can announce that Greater Manchester will move to the Very High alert level,” Johnson told a news conference on Tuesday.
He said the new restrictions would come into force early on Friday.
21st October 2020
COVID-19 vaccines should have labels and packages with information only in English, European Union regulators have agreed, loosening multilingual requirements that could slow the roll-out of shots in the continent.
The move, meant to speed up the distribution of any vaccine if and when it is available, is also a testament to the dominant position of the English tongue in the 27-nation bloc - d...
21st October 2020
Prosecutors in Germany have issued international arrest warrants for the cofounders of a Panama-based law firm behind the offshore tax scam that was exposed by the so-called Panama Papers leak.
German-born Jürgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca are being sought by Cologne prosecutors on charges of accessory to tax evasion and forming a criminal organization, German public broadcasters NDR and WDR, a...
21st October 2020
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference after talks with Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez in Rome Tuesday that "our countries are going through a moment of particular difficulty, critical situations: we want to show that by respecting the rules and precautions laid down, life, also political life, can continue". He said "we go on with our commitments but we first of all respect the ru...
21st October 2020
21st October 2020
Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons as he guided 10-man Barcelona to a 5-1 victory over Hungarian side Ferencvaros in their Group G opener at the Camp Nou on Tuesday (Oct 20).
Messi netted from the penalty spot in the first half for his 116th career goal in the competition, before the lively Ansu Fati added a second.
Philippe Coutinho gra...
21st October 2020
Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to another memorable victory at Paris St Germain as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men started their Champions League campaign with a bang.
After a season away from European football's top table, the Red Devils returned to action at the Parc des Princes, where just 19 months ago they secured one of their greatest ever comebacks in this competition.
Rashford f...
21st October 2020
Andrea Pirlo earned the first victory in the Champions League of his coaching career as Juventus won 2-0 against Dynamo Kiev, while visiting Club Brugge beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 on Tuesday.Alvaro Morata scored a brace for Juve who were without star player Cristiano Ronaldo after his positive test for the coronavirus last week.
Charles de Ketelaere meanwhile got a stoppage time winner ...
20th October 2020
A majority of EU citizens supports a larger EU budget to overcome the pandemic. Public health is the priority, followed by economic recovery and climate change.
In a new survey commissioned by the European Parliament and conducted at the beginning of October 2020, nearly eight out of ten participants (77%) across the EU support the concept that the EU should only provide funds to Member States...
20th October 2020
The Turkish Cypriot community selected Mr. Ersin Tatar as its new leader. "It is important now to see a constructive engagement with a view to reaching a comprehensive settlement and reunification," the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said.
The European Union supports the resumption of negotiations, under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), and remains fully...
20th October 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
A Bolivian woman casts her ballot at the school Unidad educativa Eduardo Abaro in the village of Parotani some 50 km from Cochabamba, Bolivia, 18 October 2020. ...
