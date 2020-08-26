Preloader
Greece

Joint Greek-US aeronautical exercise was held in the sea area south of Crete

A handout photo made available by the Greek National Defence Ministry shows part of a joint Greek-US aeronautical exercise that was held in the sea area south of Crete Island, Greece.

According to a Hellenic National Defence General Staff’s announcement, the exercise, which is part of the ongoing military cooperation between Greece and the United States, included among others cooperation in the areas of joint operational planning, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, communication, information exchange as well as planes and helicopters cooperation.

The frigate AEGEAN, a submarine Type 214 and six F-16 aircraft participated in the exercise, while from the US side the destroyer USS WINSTON S. CHURCHILL, as well as navy helicopters of both countries.

Via EPA-EFE/Greek National Defence Ministry

By Corporate Dispatch

