Jordan detects three cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

Jordan detected three cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant in people who had not travelled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV.

“Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of mutated cases does not necessarily have to come from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction,” Minister Firas Al-Hawari told Al Mamlaka TV.

Jordan recorded on Saturday 704 cases of COVID-19 with 35 deaths, bringing the total cases detected in the kingdom to 712,077 with 8,871 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Photo: Jordanian workers wearing protective masks prepare their lunch shift meals at a fast food restaurant in Amman, Jordan. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

