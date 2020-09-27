Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Election Watch, Jordan

Jordan’s parliament dissolved in preparation for November election – official

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jordan’s King Abdullah dissolved parliament on Sunday, officials said, paving the way for an election in November.

Under constitutional rules, the government must resign within a week.

In July, Jordan’s electoral commission set Nov. 10 as the date for a parliamentary election after the monarch called for countrywide polls to be held at the end of the parliament’s four-year term.

The king issued a royal edict ordering the dissolution of parliament, effective Sunday. The assembly comprises 130 lawmakers, mainly pro-government tribal officials, businessmen and ex-security officials.

The move is likely to be followed by a wider government shake-up to ward off popular disenchantment over economic hardship worsened by the economic blow dealt by COVID-19 and over allegations of official corruption.

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years over tax increases pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce Jordan’s large public debt Constitutionally, most powers rest with the king, who appoints governments and approves legislation.
