Jordan’s Prince Hamza says in voice recording will disobey army orders to keep silent

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jordan’s estranged Prince Hamza said in a voice recording released on Monday that he would disobey orders by the army to not communicate with outside world after he was put under house arrest.

The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said in voice recording sent to contacts that was released by the country’s opposition that he would “escalate” moves after being barred from any activity and told to keep quiet.

The deputy prime minister said on Sunday Prince Hamza, liaised with foreign parties over a plot to destabilise the country and has been under investigation for some time.

On Saturday the military said it had issued a warning to the prince over actions targeting “security and stability” in the key U.S. ally. Prince Hamza later said he was under house arrest. Several high-profile figures were also detained.

“The investigations had monitored interferences and communications with foreign parties over the right timing to destabilise Jordan,” Ayman Safadi said in a televised news conference.

These included a foreign intelligence agency contacting Prince Hamza’s wife to organise a plane for the couple to leave Jordan, he said.

“Initial investigations showed these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country, but his majesty decided it was best to talk directly to Prince Hamza, to deal with it within the family,” he said.

Between 14 and 16 people had been arrested in connection with the plot, Safadi said.

The developments are likely to rock Jordan’s image as an island of stability in the turbulent Middle East. King Abdullah removed Prince Hamza from his position as heir to the throne in 2004, in a move that consolidated his power.

Although he has been marginalised for years, Prince Hamza has angered the authorities by forging ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.

Main Photo: A file photo from 2003 showing Prince Hamza ibn Hussein (R) with his then fiancee, Princess Noor (2nd R), Jordan’s King Abdullah II (2nd L) and Queen Rania (L). wife of King Abdullah, in Amman. . EPA PHOTO/ROYAL PALACES/YOUSEF ALLAN

Like this: Like Loading...