Joseph, the six-month old baby, who died in the latest migrant-wreckage in the Mediterranean

The body of Joseph, a six-month old baby originally from Guinea who was among six people to drown in a migrant-boat wreck in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, has been taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa, sources said.



The Italian Coast Guard took the child’s body from a ship run by the NGO Open Arms, which rescued around 100 people from the boat wreck, via air to the Sicilian island overnight along with two women in urgent need of medical attention, one of whom is pregnant. Three other people in need of treatment were taken to Malta, sources said. Open Arms said the dinghy the asylum seekers were travelling on had collapsed and tipped them into the sea.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis Pope Francis said in a message on the 40th anniversary of the foundation of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) that “today too many people in the world are forced to cling to boats and dinghies in a bid to seek refuge from the viruses of injustice, violence and war”. Francis said “my thoughts go out especially to the many men, women and children who turn to the JRS to seek refuge and assistance. “May they know that the Pope is close to them and their families and he remembers them in his prayers. “Looking to the future, I am confident that no halt or challenge, personal or institutional, will be able to distract or discourage you from responding generously to the urgent call of promoting a culture of closeness and encounter via the determined defence of the rights of those whom you accompany every day”.





