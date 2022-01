Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been voted Germany’s player of the year for 2021 in a poll of fans, the federation (DFB) said Thursday.

The 26-year-old took 33.8 per cent of the vote with Kai Havertz of Chelsea, who also scored the winning goal in the Champions League final, second on 22.7 per cent.

Leroy Sane, Kimmich’s team-mate at Bayern, was third on 13.6 per cent.

Kimmich played the first 14 of 16 Germany games in 2021 including 90 minutes in all four matches at Euro 2020.