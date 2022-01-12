Judge Mallia to lead experts to implement media recommendations of Caruana Galizia inquiry / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 12 January 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Judge Mallia to lead experts to implement media recommendations of Caruana Galizia inquiry

Government has announced that Judge Michael Mallia will lead a committee of experts that will give advice on how to implement recommendations related to the media made by the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry. He will be joined by a number of journalists, academics and a lawyer. The PN described this announcement as a “weak reaction” to its own mega-bill with proposed legislative changes and “a tiny step made by a panicked government”. NGO Repubblika said it was disappointing that no international experts or “local experts with competence and integrity” were included in the committee. It said that while some of the committee members nominated could contribute positively, others lacked the necessary independence from the government. The Committee of Experts has a one-year term. However, it has been asked to provide feedback in the next two months on several draft laws prepared by government to strengthen the protection of journalists. (Times of Malta)

Thake companies might not be eligible for Covid benefits

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo told Parliament that companies belonging to Nationalist MP David Thake might not be eligible to benefit from the COVID-19 tax deferral scheme, because arrears predate the pandemic and not all annual accounts were filed. Speaking during a debate on taxation rules, Bartolo argued that COVID-19 tax deferral schemes, saying these were only available for companies without pending tax arrears before the COVID-19 outbreak. Thake insisted the issue was not one of misappropriation of funds when asked whether the outstanding payments predated March 2020 when the COVID tax deferral scheme came into force. “When you are faced with issues of cash flow, and you have employees, you are faced with decisions, and this is a situation every self-employed or company director is faced with,” Thake said. (Maltatoday)

Melvin Theuma wants Court to make state liable for damages for Caruana Galizia murder

Melvin Theuma’s lawyers have asked a court to make the State a party to a case for damages filed by the family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia against those responsible for her murder. While Madam Justice Anna Felice will be issuing a decree on a request in February, no parties in the procedure opposed the request. The case had initially been filed against Yorgen Fenech, who is indicted as the mastermind behind the murder, but was later extended to include Theuma and other parties or alleged parties to the murder. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 update: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued going down to 432, with 868 recoveries. There are 126 patients being treated at Mater Dei hospital, 9 of whom are in the ITU. During the last 24 hours, two men aged 77 and 81 and an 81-year-old woman died while Covid-19 positive, the health authorities said.