Judicial seizure of Libyan plane in Malta to be lifted – Reports

Libya Observer reports that the Libyan African Aviation Holding Company (LAAHOC) announced the lifting of a judicial seizure on a Libyan owned aircraft – Global 5000 – in Malta.

The LAAHOC stated on its official Facebook page that the plane’s return to Libyan soil is scheduled to take place having completed all maintenance and finalization of safety checks set to be carried out, confirming that these procedures had already begun.

According to the report the company stated that the lifting of this seizure came after paying the raised sum of money last Thursday, after difficult and taxing efforts to settle the situation in Malta, as it described it.

Photo Libya Aviation

