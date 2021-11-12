Julian Assange to marry partner in prison

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Julian Assange has been granted permission to marry his partner Stella Moris in Belmarsh prison, the BBC has been told.

The Wikileaks founder and Ms Moris have two sons together, who she said were conceived while he was living inside London’s Ecuadorean embassy.

The prison service said Mr Assange’s application was “considered in the usual way by the prison governor”.

Ms Moris told PA she was “relieved that reason [had] prevailed”.

She added: “I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage.”

Inmates are entitled to apply to be married in prison under the Marriages Act 1983 and where applications are granted, they must meet the full costs of the marriage, with no taxpayer help.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday last year, Ms Moris, a South African-born lawyer, revealed that she had been in a relationship with Mr Assange since 2015 and had been raising their two young sons on her own.

Photo – WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange gestures in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, 01 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

