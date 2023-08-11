July hottest on record – Met Office / Malta News Briefing – Friday 11 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

July hottest on record – Met Office

July has officially become the hottest month ever documented, the Met Office has revealed. The average air temperature for the month reached 29.6°C, surpassing the previous record set in August 1999, where the average temperature stood at 29.2°C. During the past month, a heatwave gripped the Maltese Islands, leading to the highest temperature peaking at 42.7°C. Over a span of six consecutive days, temperatures soared to 40°C and beyond. The highest temperature on record, 43.8°C, still belongs to August 1999. The Met Office reported that within the course of last month, the mercury climbed above the month’s typical climate average of 31.7°C for a total of 24 days.

PN insists on need for new economic model

The Nationalist Party has emphasized the need for change to Malta’s economic framework. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech asserted that the focus should shift from quantity to quality. During an interview on Net FM, Grech underlined the aspiration for improved lives and promising futures for Maltese families and young individuals. He additionally advocated for a departure from the grip of a select few in power, emphasizing the requirement for strong leadership in the country. According to Grech, the current administration is benefiting from established economic foundations but has failed to prepare for or predict the emergence of novel pillars that could further bolster the economy. Rather than prioritizing this aspect, Grech pointed out that the government seems solely fixated on increasing the influx of foreign workers, a trend that he believes is eroding the country’s standard of living. (Maltatoday)

€1m invested in improving schools in Malta and Gozo

€1 million has been allocated for the upkeep and enhancement of all schools across both Malta and Gozo during the summer months. Education Minister Clifton Grima conducted visits to several schools currently undergoing maintenance on Thursday. He expressed that a dedicated team of workers is diligently managing these tasks to ensure a continuously improving educational environment. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group