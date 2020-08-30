Jurassic World’s actor Chris Pratt ‘petrified’ by Covid-19 – refuses to travel to Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jurassic World: Dominion actor Chris Pratt was reported by the Daily Mail that he’s petrified of picking up Covid-19 and is leading the charge not to join the crew in Malta ‘until it is safer’ to come.

This situation led to more delays in the filming of the £180million movie, which besides Pratt, also features Bryce Dallas Howard.

Chris plays a dinosaur expert charged with saving the day.

Malta, is the scene where some of the scenes of the sixth instalment in the franchise are being shot. However the recent increase in the number of cases has led him to refuse to fly out to Malta and is telling others on the film that it’s not safe.

Sources quoted by the Daily Mail said that the Hollywood heart-throb is ‘petrified’ of picking up Covid-19 so is ‘leading the charge’ not to join the crew in Malta until it is safer.

