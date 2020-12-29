Just over 20% of energy used for heating and cooling is renewable

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In 2019, renewable energy accounted for 22.1% of total energy use for heating and cooling in the EU, according to figures released by Eurostat. At 25%, Malta’s rate was slightly higher than the European average.

The EU share of energy from renewable sources for heating and cooling (households, industrial processes, hospitals, schools, etc.) almost doubled, from 11.7% in 2004 to 22.1% in 2019.

Among the EU Member States, the share of energy from renewable sources in heating and cooling was more than half in Sweden (66.1%), Latvia (57.8%), Finland (57.5%) and Estonia (52.3%). At the other side of the scale, the EU Member States with a share of energy from renewable sources in heating and cooling of less than 10% were Ireland (6.3%), the Netherlands (7.1%), Belgium (8.3%) and Luxembourg (8.7%).

Iceland recorded a very high share of energy from renewable sources in heating and cooling (79.4%).

via Eurostat

