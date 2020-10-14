Malta: Justice Minister open to extending arrest limit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who said that the government is considering extending the arrest limit during police interrogations.

The paper carries an interview with the wife of Minister Carmelo Abela, Melanie, a year after an operation to remove a tumour was successful. Abela said that she wants to set up a support group for people who go through the same experience.

Another story says that the elderly man who died from COvid-19 on Tuesday had registered negative to the disease in the latest tests, but he had contracted the infection in September.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...