Juve not among favourites, but we’re in it to win it says Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said his team are not among the favourites to win this season’s Champions League, but insisted that should they reach at least the last eight they have every chance of going all the way.

The Turin club have appeared in the Champions League final twice in the last seven seasons but fell at the last-16 stage in their previous two campaigns.

“Juventus were considered favourites in recent times because of playing in those two finals,” Allegri told a news conference ahead of their Champions League opener in Malmo on Tuesday.

“Now, after speaking with the president, the goal is to get into the last eight after what has taken place in the last two seasons. Then when you get there, anything can happen. You have to try to win the Champions League from there.

“This year we are not among the favourites but it doesn’t mean that we don’t have the desire to win – they are two different things.”

After finishing fourth in Serie A last season under previous coach Andrea Pirlo, Juve have continued to struggle since Allegri returned to take charge for a second time in May, collecting just one point from the first three Serie A fixtures.

via Reuters