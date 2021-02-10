Juve oust Inter to qualify for Italian Cup final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rome (dpa) – Juventus drew 0-0 at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday and advanced from the semi-finals of the Italian Cup thanks to a 2-1 win in last week’s first leg.

A mostly tactical first half at Turin’s Allianz Stadium saw Juve’s veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon save a central drive from Marcelo Brozovic before Inter’s Samir Handanovic parried a taut Cristiano Ronaldo effort.

The fast Nerazzurri winger Achraf Hakimi fired high after the break while Ronaldo also missed the target on the hour and was twice denied by Handanovic.

Holders Napoli host Atalanta on Wednesday in the other semi-final after a scoreless draw in Bergamo.

