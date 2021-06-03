Juventus Academy Malta Opening its Doors In September

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s young footballers will soon have the opportunity to join the first Juventus Academy to ever open in Malta.

The Juventus Academy Malta, set to open this coming September for all girls and boys aged between 6 and 14, is already at an advanced stage where it has just signed up Matteo Barresi as its Head Coach and head of the technical team, assisted by vice-head Alessio Capraro.

These two coaches, selected specifically for the Malta project, have been part of the Juventus team since 2013 and have been responsible for training programs in prestigious centres located in Torino, London, Vinovo and Sestiere amongst others.

Present in over 50 countries and on every continent, the Juventus Academy project seeks to promote Juventus’ philosophy, methods, and values to as many kids as possible. The aim is to develop footballers through a vision which combines technical aspects with mental, emotional, and interpersonal qualities based on five main aspects namely style of play, technical ability, tactical ability, the mental factor, and the emotional or social factor.

The technical academy in Malta will be offering group and individual training sessions throughout the week, all year round, and will offer young players the opportunity to attend up to three two-hour sessions per week.

The Juventus Academy is expected to be highly active with various training camps and tournaments for other Juventus academies from all over the world and is also expected to host young tourists who will be in Malta for holiday to attend the Academy, giving local players the chance to interact, train and compete with boys and girls from other countries. Likewise, the Malta Juventus academy will be participating in academy tournaments overseas.

Eventually, the Juventus Academy Malta will also build teams of various ages to compete in the Juventus world cup, an annual event which in its last edition in 2019, consisted of 85 teams from 28 nations, with a total of 1,004 players. During the week-long event, 320 games are played in the various facilities, including the tournament semi-finals at the Juventus Training Centre – Continassa and the tournament finals at the Allianz Stadium.

The Juventus Academy Malta will also organise various ‘Juventus Experience’ trips held at the Cantalupa Sports Village where youths will have access to training sessions, friendly matches, Juventus Museum visits and the Allianz Stadium Tours.

Whilst the Academy’s full programme will be launched at the end of June when applications for enrolment will be available, those interested should register their interest as soon as possible through the link https://forms.gle/jWbVb69t8Wr79zf9A