Juventus Academy holding training camp in Malta this week

Juventus FC are holding a football training academy in Malta throughout the next five days. A total of 120 boys and girls will be joining this unique event, in what will be the first ever training camp by the Italian Champions in Malta.

Throughout this intensive pre-season training camp, local kids will have the opportunity to savour the “Juventus way” of training, an approach which combines technical aspects with mental, emotional and interpersonal ones.

The Juventus’ academy prides itself of focusing on style of play, technical ability, tactical prowess, the mental factor as well as an emotional and skill factor, supported with a sense of sacrifice, courage and collaboration between the team.

The training academy will be administered by four Juventus coaches who have years of experiences offering such programmes in the four corners of the world on behalf of the famous White and Black football giants. The young stars will be divided in smaller groups for individual attention, with each named after one of their Juventus’ idols.

These include Pierfilippo Zanichelli, Antonio Delfino, Nicolo Sarti, three Juventus Academy Coaches as well as Giuseppe Cedro, the Head of Juventus Training Experience project for the past three years.

This camp is being held at Luxol St. Andrew’s football grounds.

The event is sponsored by Anchovy, VisitMalta.com, Elmo Insurance, Corinthia St George’s Bay, Singular and Jeep.

