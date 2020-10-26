Juventus held at home by Verona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Juventus dropped another two points despite having plenty of scoring opportunities in the second half as Verona came away with a precious point on Sunday evening.

The Bianconeri expressed a disappointing first half and went behind to an Andrea Favilli strike after 60 minutes. Juventus recovered as substitute Dejan Kulusevski’s equalised 13 minutes from time and created a number of excellent opportunities in the final minutes of the game.

Pirlo’s Juve ended the game having had 22 shots on goal but the away team still secured a point on the night. This is Juventus’ second consecutive 1-1 draw, after finishing with the same scoreline against Crotone last weekend.

The newly-appointed manager said his team needed a slap in the face to start converting the high number of chances created. In comments to the media Pirlo said: “We reacted well after they took the lead, but we shouldn’t need a slap in the face to wake up and play with intensity. When you play against Verona, it’s difficult because they take you one-on-one all over the field and create many duels. “We worked to avoid their high press and that worked better in the second half. It’s tough against them, but we could’ve done better.”

This result leaves Juventus in fifth place with nine points, just one ahead of Verona.

