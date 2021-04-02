Juventus sanctions three players for breaking protocol on COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo stated that he left Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo out of the squad to face Torino on Saturday for Serie A due to the footballers’ violation of national COVID-19 protocols.

The footballers were fined by the club after a party hosted by American midfielder McKennie on Wednesday night.

Dybala and Arthur were among the 10 invited to the dinner, which broke COVID-19 protocols, and Pirlo took additional action by not calling all three heading into the Turin derby.

“The three players involved are not called up for tomorrow’s game and will return to work for now, we’ll see when,” Pirlo said at a press conference on Friday.

“I made the decision and the club did the rest. Regarding the call, I decided. It was not the right time to do it (have a party), we are an example and it is correct that we behave like this,” he added about his determination.

