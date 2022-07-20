Juventus set to sign Torino defender Bremer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer appeared to be on the brink of joining Juventus from local rivals Torino as the 36-times Serie A champions shared pictures of the player upon his arrival in Turin.

“Bremer landed at Caselle,” Juventus wrote on their website, posting a series of pictures of the Brazilian after he landed at Turin airport late on Tuesday.

The club also shared a video of his arrival on Twitter.

The 25-year-old is set to join Juventus on a permanent five-year deal for 41 million euros ($41.95 million) plus add-ons, Italian media have reported.

Bremer, who joined Torino in 2018 from Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro, made more than 100 appearances for the Italian side, starting 33 of their 38 Serie A games last season.

via Reuters

Image via Juventus FC Official Twitter