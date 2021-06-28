Juventus sounds out banks for potential capital hike – sources

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) – Italian Serie A club Juventus FC has sounded out banks as it considers a capital increase among options to boost its pandemic-stricken finances, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The club’s financial needs might be in the range of 300-400 million euros ($356-$477 million), the sources said.

According to the sources, Juventus had reached out to BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and UniCredit, the banks that arranged the club’s previous capital hike in 2019. The contacts with the lenders were aimed at getting a feedback about the market’s response to a potential transaction.

The club’s management is working on a plan to strengthen the balance sheet to be presented to the board, one of the sources said, adding no decision had been taken yet.

All the parties involved declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8390 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Valentina Za, Elisa Anzolin; additional reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Francesca Landini)