Juventus vs Milan to be played

Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan will be played. Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Juventus started their journey to Milan by coach.

The match was at risk, due to the fact that on Tuesday Juventus confirmed that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID-19, the second player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week.

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic.”

