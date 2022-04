Juve’s Kean grabs comeback win at Sassuolo in top-four push

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Juventus substitute Moise Kean struck a late winner to steal a 2-1 comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday and boost his side’s hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot.

The victory moved fourth-placed Juve to 66 points from 34 matches, one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of AS Roma, who are fifth, in the race for Europe. Sassuolo stay 10th.

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges, taking the lead when Italy forward Giacomo Raspadori drilled the ball past Wojciech Szczesny at his near post in the 38th minute.

But with their first real attempt on goal moments before the interval, the visitors levelled through Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who fired home from inside the area.

Alvaro Morata thought he had completed the comeback early in the second half but his header was brilliantly saved by Andrea Consigli, only for the goalkeeper to let one through his legs as Kean turned smartly and snatched a winner two minutes from time.

via Reuters