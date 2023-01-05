Kane closes in on Greaves record as Spurs rout Palace

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Harry Kane closed in on Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham Hotspur goalscoring record as he helped Spurs thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, while Nottingham Forest beat Southampton to move out of the relegation zone.

West Ham United and Leeds United remain embroiled in a relegation battle after the pair drew 2-2 at Elland Road, while Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

England captain Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals in the emphatic 4-0 victory in Spurs’ London derby clash at Selhurst Park.

Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.

Kane’s goals, a close-range header from an Ivan Perisic cross and a first-time strike, took him onto 264 for Spurs in all competitions, just two behind Greaves’ tally for the North London club.

The victory, Spurs’ first since the World Cup break, moved fifth-placed Tottenham to within two points of Manchester United in fourth.

via Reuters

