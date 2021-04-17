Kane double earns Spurs draw at Everton, but suffers injury

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LIVERPOOL (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane moved clear at the top of this season’s Premier League scoring charts but his brace in a 2-2 draw at Everton was overshadowed by a late injury on Friday.

Kane took his tally to 21 for the season with a goal in each half but Gylfi Sigurdsson also scored twice for the hosts in a draw that did little for either side’s fading top-four hopes.

Worryingly for Tottenham, and England, Kane hobbled off in stoppage time with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Harry Kane (R) of Tottenham scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur in Liverpool, Britain, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL

“It is too early to say something. For him to leave the pitch with a few minutes to go is obviously because he felt something,” said Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, whose side play in the League Cup final next weekend.

“Let me be optimistic and believe that he has time to recover. Let’s see.”

The draw left Tottenham without a win in their last three games and stuck in seventh place, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United who have played a game less.

Everton’s third successive draw left them eighth, a point behind Tottenham but with a game in hand.

Like this: Like Loading...