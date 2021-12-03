UPDATED: Karl Nehammer to become new Austrian chancellor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Austria’s ruling People’s Party (ÖVP) on Friday picked Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to become head of the party and the country’s next chancellor.

The decision was made at a meeting of the center-right party’s top brass in Vienna.

It will now be up to Austria’s president to accept Nehammer’s nomination and swear him in, but this is mostly a formality.

Nehammer, said on Friday he had chosen party official Magnus Brunner to be the next finance minister.

Brunner, a junior minister in the environment ministry, will succeed Gernot Bluemel, who said on Thursday he would resign after his close ally Sebastian Kurz quit as party leader. The current chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, will return to his old job of foreign minister, Nehammer told a news conference.

Nehammer’s appointment comes after a day after the current party chief Sebastian Kurz, who is implicated in a corruption scandal, said he was stepping down from the role.

Kurz’s departure had a domino effect, prompting Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who was only appointed to the role in October, to offer to quit so that the post of chancellor and head of the party could be held by one person.

Kurz had been Austrian Chancellor between December 2017 and May 2019 and for a second time from January 2020 to October, before being forced to quit over the graft scandal.

Photo – Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer who was elected to be the next Austrian Chancellor. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

