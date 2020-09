Reading Time: < 1 minute

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years on air, Kim Kardashian West has announced.

The reality show, which followed the lives of the Kardashian family over 20 seasons, made its stars household names.

It will come to an end after its 20th season in early 2021, Kardashian West said on Instagram.

It is not known why the show has come to an end, but E! said in a statement that it respects “the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras”.

Read more via Variety

