Kenya to introduce Covid passport for end of December

Kenyans will have to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to gain access to government services, public transport and public places such as national parks, bars and restaurants under new health regulations.

The move comes despite Kenya recording a declining number of coronavirus infections in recent weeks. People will be required to show vaccination certificates from 21 December. The government is planning a 10-day mass inoculation campaign from 26 November 26, health minister Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

He said Kenya had seen a “marked decrease” in the number of severe cases and deaths. “I have no doubt that looking at these statistics, it’s very easy to become complacent and fail to appreciate the magnitude of the problem that we still face with the pandemic,” Kagwe said.

“The current decline in the number of new infections may be attributed to a buildup of immunity both through natural exposure to the disease and the ongoing vaccination exercise. Nonetheless we know that it’s not yet time to celebrate.”

Only 2.4 million people, or less than 9% of Kenya’s adult population have been vaccinated, according to official figures, compared with a government target of 30 million by the end of next year. Since the start of the pandemic, Kenya has recorded a total of 254,629 cases and 5,325 deaths.

Photo – A Kenyan health worker at the Chandaria health centre in Waithaka suburb area of Nairobi, Kenya. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu