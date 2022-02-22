Kevin Aquilina surprise winner of the M.E.S.A. Darts Tournament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kevin Aquilina was the surprise winner of a Darts Tournament organized by the Malta Employees Sports Association (MESA) on Monday in Zejtun.

Despite being an outsider, Aquilina made it to the final where he beat Malta’s top darts player Norbert Attard 3-2.

The Tournament attracted a field of 24 players, who played in four groups in the first phase, with the top two players in each group making it to the quarter-finals.

Aquilina beat Eucharist Baldacchino 3-1 and George Ebejer 3-2 on his way to the final. In the match for third place between the two losing semi-finalists, Paul Bryne beat George Ebejer 3-1.

MESA is a Government and Parastatal Entity incorporating also private companies and groups, that organizes sport activities for their employees.

Photo Credit – Joe Borg