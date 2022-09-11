Key moments in the life of King Charles III

Reading Time: 4 minutes

February 6, 1952 – Three-year-old Prince Charles becomes the heir apparent, when his grandfather dies and his mother ascends the throne.

July 26, 1958 – Is named Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, by his mother before Parliament. He is the 21st Prince of Wales and the first since 1936.

July 1, 1969 – He is invested as the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester during a televised ceremony at Caernavon Castle.

February 11, 1970 – Takes his seat in the House of Lords.

September 1971 – Earns his wings for jet aircraft flying at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and joins the Royal Navy.

1974 – Qualifies as a helicopter pilot and joins the 845 Naval Air Squadron on the HMS Hermes. Two years later he completes his military service, taking command of a coastal minehunter, the HMS Bronington.

1976 – Founds The Prince’s Trust, a philanthropic venture to help disadvantaged youth.

July 29, 1981 – Weds Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

December 9, 1992 – Prime Minister John Major announces the separation of Charles and Diana.

1993 – Affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles becomes public when the transcript of a 1989 intimate phone conversation between the two is made public.

June 29, 1994 – A televised documentary, “Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role,” airs; in it he admits to adultery.

September 1997 – Charles accompanies the body of Princess Diana from Paris to London and during the funeral procession walks behind her coffin with his father, sons and Diana’s brother, the Earl of Spencer.

January 28, 1999 – First public appearance as a couple with Parker-Bowles, when they are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after a party.

June 2000 – Formally introduces Parker-Bowles to Queen Elizabeth II at a party held at Highgrove, the prince’s country estate.

2003 – Clarence House becomes the official London residence of Prince Charles and his sons. The estate is the former home of the Queen Mother, Charles’ grandmother.

April 9, 2005 – In a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor with a blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Charles and Camilla wed.

November 1-8, 2005 – Makes his first official visit to the United States since 1994.

October 2006 – Announces plans for second multi-faith coronation ceremony, if/when he is made king, to include all non-Christian faiths, and for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be crowned Queen at the same time.

January 27, 2007 – Receives the Global Environmental Citizen Award from the Harvard Medical School Center for Health and the Global Environment, presented by former US Vice President Al Gore.

November 16, 2010 – Announces the engagement of eldest son, Prince William, to longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton.

December 9, 2010 – Student demonstrators breach security on the streets of London’s West End and attack the 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI carrying the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall to a performance at the London Palladium. The couple escapes any physical harm. The students are protesting the hike in tuition fees.

May 8, 2013 – Attends the opening of Parliament for the first time in 17 years. This is first time he and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended the opening together.

March 2015 – Visits the United States with Camilla. The trip includes a tour of Mount Vernon, a meeting with President Barack Obama and a festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

May 19, 2015 – Meets Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. This is the first meeting between a member of the British Royal Family and the leader of Sinn Fein.

November 27, 2017 – Announces the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

April 20, 2018 – Leaders of the Commonwealth agree that Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as the next head of Commonwealth.

May 19, 2018 – Walks his daughter-in-law Meghan down the aisle in her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry.

November 8, 2018 – A televised documentary, “Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70,” airs; in it he promises not to meddle in controversial affairs once he takes on the role of the monarch.

March 25, 2020 – Announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland.

September 10, 2022 – Charles III officially becomes monarch in historic ceremonies in St James’s Park and the Royal Exchange in London.

A file photo of Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, accompanied by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they take a walking tour of the old town of Mdina, central Malta, 28 November 2015, as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta 2015. EPA/MATT CARDY / POOL

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first