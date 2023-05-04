Khalifa Haftar for talks in Rome

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army based in Benghazi , is in Rome for talks with Italian officials.

On Wednesday he met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and may be received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursda.

The Italian Prime Minister was in Tripoli on January 28 with the Foreign and Interior Ministers, Antonio Tajani, to make initial contacts with the Libyan government based in Tripoli, but was unable to travel to Benghazi where Haftar’s bases are located.

There has been no official statement from Italian authorities regarding the meeting with General Haftar. However, the visit has raised questions about Italy’s role in the Libyan conflict and its relationship with the various factions involved.

General Haftar’s visit to Rome is significant as it highlights Italy’s involvement in the Libyan conflict. Italy has been a key player in the region and has been working to stabilize the situation in Libya. However, its relationship with General Haftar and other factions has been complicated, and it remains to be seen what impact this visit will have on the situation in Libya and the broader region.

Via ANSA

