AMSTERDAM, June 4 (Reuters) – KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said it would not bring any further passengers on Saturday from European destinations to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, its main hub.

The airline, which had already cancelled dozens of flights to ease traffic pressure at the airport, said weather conditions and runway maintainance were preventing many aircraft from taking off and landing.

