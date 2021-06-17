KLM to resume most routes this year as vaccine rollouts boost travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch airline KLM said it intends to reinstate almost all of its international routes this year as vaccine rollouts offer hopes of revival for the travel industry.

KLM’s president and CEO Pieter Elbers told CNBC the carrier will also add a new route to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, even as the capacity and frequency of all flights remain limited.

“We do expect to be back in roughly 90-95% of all the destinations we were flying to prior to Covid,” Elbers told “Capital Connection”.

“However, we must say there’s going to be less capacity, so the frequency levels will be significantly lower as compared to the situation in 2019.”

The speed and extent of that resumption will vary region by region, depending on vaccination rates, he said.

Photo: EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

