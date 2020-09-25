UPDATED: Knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris, suspect arrested

Reports from Paris, France are indicating that at least four persons were injured in knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in the French capital. At least one of the injured is in serious condition.
No explosives were found in a suspect package found at the scene of a stabbing attack that took place near the old offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in eastern Paris, France info radio said, citing police sources.
The suspect managed to escape with reports indicating that there might be an accomplice. A man was arrested around 12:45 p.m. on the steps of the Opéra Bastille, with traces of blood on his clothes.
One police source said a machete had also been found at the scene. Another police sources said a meat cleaver had been found there.
The attack took place as the trial of the January 2015 attacks continues at the specially court in Paris.
The attack took place in rue Nicolas-Appert, near the former premises of Charlie Hebdo , in the XIth arrondissement of the capital.
The terrorist group Al-Qaeda, whose Kouachi brothers, authors of the attack on Charlie Hebdo had claimed responsibility, had recently launched new calls to attack the satirical newspaper after it republished the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad .
Local authorities asked people to avoid the area and said a police operation was under way in a northeastern district of Paris. Deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted that police were hunting a “potentially dangerous” individual.
The Paris metro closed lines in the area. As a precaution, thousands of students, from nursery to high school, were confined in their schools.
Fourteen people went on trial in Paris on Sept. 2, accused of being accomplices in the attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015 that killed 12 people.