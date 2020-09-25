UPDATED: Knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris, suspect arrested

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Reports from Paris, France are indicating that at least four persons were injured in knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in the French capital. At least one of the injured is in serious condition.

No explosives were found in a suspect package found at the scene of a stabbing attack that took place near the old offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in eastern Paris, France info radio said, citing police sources.

The suspect managed to escape with reports indicating that there might be an accomplice. A man was arrested around 12:45 p.m. on the steps of the Opéra Bastille, with traces of blood on his clothes.

One police source said a machete had also been found at the scene. Another police sources said a meat cleaver had been found there.

French police and rescue team stand at a security perimeter near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Paris, France, 25 September 2020, after four people have been wounded in knife attack. According to recent reports, two assailants are on the run. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Intervention de police en cours secteur Richard Lenoir à #Paris11.

Évitez le secteur. — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) September 25, 2020

The attack took place as the trial of the January 2015 attacks continues at the specially court in Paris.

The attack took place in rue Nicolas-Appert, near the former premises of Charlie Hebdo , in the XIth arrondissement of the capital.

(FILE) A general view of the former head offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, 02 September 2020 (reissued 25 September 2020). Four people have been wounded in a knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Paris, France, on 25 September 2020. According to recent reports, two assailants are on the run. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The terrorist group Al-Qaeda, whose Kouachi brothers, authors of the attack on Charlie Hebdo had claimed responsibility, had recently launched new calls to attack the satirical newspaper after it republished the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad .

French police and rescue team stand at a security perimeter near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Paris, France, 25 September 2020, after four people have been wounded in knife attack. According to recent reports, two assailants are on the run. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Une attaque à l’arme blanche a été perpétrée à proximité des anciens locaux de l’hebdomadaire Charlie Hebdo.

Je me rends immédiatement place Beauvau pour faire un point sur la situation avec le ministre de l’Intérieur @GDarmanin. — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) September 25, 2020

Local authorities asked people to avoid the area and said a police operation was under way in a northeastern district of Paris. Deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted that police were hunting a “potentially dangerous” individual.

The Paris metro closed lines in the area. As a precaution, thousands of students, from nursery to high school, were confined in their schools.

Fourteen people went on trial in Paris on Sept. 2, accused of being accomplices in the attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015 that killed 12 people.

French police officers are deployed near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, France, 25 September 2020, after four people have been wounded in knife attack. According to recent reports, one assailant has been arrested in the Bastille area. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

