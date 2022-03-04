Korean Air to cancel passenger flights to Moscow, reroute cargo flights

Reading Time: 2 minutes

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) – Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Friday it plans to cancel four passenger flights to and from Moscow for the next two weeks, adding that the airline could not refuel its planes in Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The South Korean carrier said it also plans to reroute cargo flights that originally passed through Moscow, sending them instead directly from Incheon, South Korea, to destinations in Europe without making stops in Russia until March 18.

“We were informed by a Russia-based refueling service provider this afternoon that we can no longer refuel our planes at the airport in Moscow,” an official at Korean Air told Reuters, adding that refueling firms might be having difficulty sourcing jet fuel due to sanctions against Russia.

Korean Air, which normally uses Russian airspace for its Europe flights, joins a growing number of carriers that have cancelled or rerouted flights between Europe and north Asia in the wake of the crisis.

Korean Air said it will continue monitoring developments in Russia and make further plans.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc cancelled all flights to and from Europe on Thursday and cancelled or rerouted flights on Friday as well, citing safety concerns.