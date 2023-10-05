Kosovo leader calls on Spain to join EU countries in measures against Serbia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GRANADA, Spain, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Kosovo’s president on Thursday said she hoped Spain would join other European countries in adopting measures against Serbia for what she described as a “horrendous act”, in reference to a skirmish between Kosovo forces and armed Serbs in late September.

“There is no reason to meet (with Serbia) before sanctions are adopted,” Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu told reporters at a European Political Community summit in the southern Spanish city of Granada.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have soared since Sept. 24, when Kosovo police near the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo fought around 30 armed Serbs who barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Three attackers and one police officer were killed.

